Raleigh drinking water ranks third best in the world

Winners were decided by a panel of judges that included trained water profilers who participated in a blind taste test.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If your water comes from the City of Raleigh, you have some of the best drinking water in the world.

The City of Raleigh's water came in third place in an international contest for the best drinking water.

The "Best of the Best" Water Taste Test was recently held by the American Water Works Association at its Annual Conference and Exposition in Canada. Winners were decided by a panel of judges that included trained water profilers who participated in a blind taste test.

The City of Miramichi in New Brunswick, Canada won first place, and the City of Grand Junction in Colorado came in second place.