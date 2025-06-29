Raleigh nightclub shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women were shot at a Raleigh nightclub early Sunday morning.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Libido Bar and Lounge on Calvary Drive around 1 a.m. Officers found a woman with a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately six minutes later, another shooting was reported at Spring Forest and Capital Boulevard. Officers found a second woman who had been shot. It was determined that she was struck by gunfire at the Calvary Drive scene. Her injury is also non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

