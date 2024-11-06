Latino voters and men help Trump beat Harris in NC and other swing states: 'Democrats miscalculated'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The power of the Latino vote is not lost on Gilbert Pagan. He is a half Cuban and Puerto Rican conservative who believes Democrats focus on abortion access during the campaign didn't work.

"They pushed it off across the country, radio, TV, everywhere, Facebook and Twitter. It was everywhere. Hispanics are generally pro-life," he said. "Hispanics support traditional marriage. Democrats really miscalculated on the Hispanic side."

Access to healthcare, family resources and a strong economy are all important to him. It's something Durham resident Javonne Clark also identifies with. He grew up Democrat but feels like life under Trump was better.

"The world was at peace. Gas prices were down. Milk and bread were low," said Clark. "As a Black man who openly supports Trump, I've been called so many names. Been called a sellout."

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, 2.6 million voters supported Vice President Kamala Harris. As of Wednesday, the numbers show 2.8 million voters supported former president Donald Trump despite being a convicted felon who was impeached twice.

"George Washington owned slaves," said Clark. "The American government allows felons to run for president."

Cary resident Sandy Joiner believes Trump is a family man who has a heart for the country and means well.

"I think a lot of those things are made up. I think the lawsuits are frivolous lawsuits," she said. "Sometimes he may say some things he doesn't mean. I don't believe he means it."

As America prepares for another Trump term, some wonder if North Carolina will ever be ready for a female president.

"I think it will probably take a couple of election cycles for that to happen," said Pagan. "Kamala was not the right candidate."