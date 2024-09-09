North Carolina voters, political experts weigh in ahead of high-stakes debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The countdown is on to Tuesday's high-stakes debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, set to take place at 9 pm in Philadelphia. The debate will air live on ABC11.

Political experts say, for VP Harris, the debate will represent perhaps her best opportunity to date to make a case to undecided voters to send her to the Oval Office -- while President Donald Trump will continue his efforts to make inroads with critical voters in swing states that could decide the election.

"I think a lot of people are intrigued, excited to see just what dynamic is going to take place between her and Donald Trump during this debate," said Steven Greene, political science professor at NC State.

Greene said he expects the Trump campaign to prepare a measured approach on debate night, while it'll be up to Harris to calm concerns that exist for undecided voters.

"To really try and allay the fears of the American public that she is too liberal, that she's responsible for high prices in the economy and things they don't like," Greene said.

On Sunday, ABC11 spoke with voters ahead of the debate -- many of whom said, regardless of what happens on the stage Tuesday, they've made their decision already.

"My mind is completely made up. I like the United States of America to be a sensible country," said Catherine Tragesser of Raleigh.

Another voter mirrored that sentiment.

"I think (debates are) very entertaining sometimes. I don't know that they'd swing my vote. But they're kinda like watching sports," said Raleigh resident Jon Seelbinder.

Greene said it's historically, debates rarely move the needle for the voting public -- but after the fallout from the June showdown between former President Trump and President Biden -- anything is possible.

"Am I expecting an absolute game-changer this time? No," he said. "But I do think because of the very unique circumstances we are seeing with this debate that there is much more potential for it to make lasting changes in the dynamics of this campaign."

ABC News reports that in the leadup to Tuesday, former President Trump is holding informal policy sessions with a team of advisors that includes GOP lawmakers, while VP Harris is holding mock debates, equipped with a stage and debate lighting.

