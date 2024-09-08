NC to be VP Kamala Harris' first post presidential debate stop as part of 'New Way Forward' tour

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will hit the campaign trail in key battleground states just days after the ABC News presidential debate.

VP Harris' first stop is planned for North Carolina on Thursday, September 12 and Gov. Walz will be in Michigan on the same day as part of their 'New Way Forward' tour. The campaign headquarters hasn't revealed where in NC that stop will be. The next stop is scheduled for Pennsylvania on Friday.

The visit to the Tar Heel state comes two days after she and former President Donald Trump face off in their first debate of the 2024 election, moderated by ABC News.

The debate is a chance for Harris -- who became the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden left the race following his lackluster June debate performance -- and Trump to explain their policies on key issues. It's the first time the pair will meet in person. Likewise, the debate is Trump's first opportunity to attack Harris while laying out some of his own positions.

The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

You can watch live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. wherever you stream ABC11.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will also hit the trail, in addition to other top surrogates. Second Gentleman Emhoff will make stops in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida. First Lady Walz will be in Georgia, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Additional details about each stop and where top surrogates will travel will be released at a later time, the Harris Walz campaign says.

