Tim Walz to visit Raleigh on Thursday for Democrat fundraiser

North Carolina will again play host to one of the candidates hoping to be in the White House next year.

North Carolina will again play host to one of the candidates hoping to be in the White House next year.

North Carolina will again play host to one of the candidates hoping to be in the White House next year.

North Carolina will again play host to one of the candidates hoping to be in the White House next year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina will again play host to one of the candidates hoping to be in the White House next year.

ABC11 has learned that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket, is scheduled to be in Raleigh for a private fundraiser Thursday. Walz is expected to deliver remarks at the fundraiser.

Further details about the event have not been released.

North Carolina is a big prize in the upcoming election for Democrats and Republicans. The Harris and Trump campaigns have spent a lot of time holding rallies and fundraisers across the state during the last couple months.

That's because polling shows the state is up for grabs.

Former President Donald Trump has won North Carolina in the last two elections, but his margin of error slipped significantly in 2020 against Joe Biden. Democrats hope that slip continues and Harris can steal the state's 16 Electoral College votes.

A new poll from Elon University found both Harris and Trump viewed favorably by just about half of voters.