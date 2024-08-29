Gov. Cooper praises Tim Walz ahead of Raleigh fundraiser: 'Extraordinary leader'

"I've worked with him over the years. I've seen his ability to make strong executive decisions," Gov. Cooper said.

"I've worked with him over the years. I've seen his ability to make strong executive decisions," Gov. Cooper said.

"I've worked with him over the years. I've seen his ability to make strong executive decisions," Gov. Cooper said.

"I've worked with him over the years. I've seen his ability to make strong executive decisions," Gov. Cooper said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Thursday, ABC11 spoke with Gov. Roy Cooper ahead of a visit and fundraiser by Vice Presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Walz is visiting Raleigh and appearing alongside Cooper at a fundraiser at the Crabtree Marriott on Thursday evening.

The visit comes amid recent polling that shows North Carolina could still be up for grabs in the presidential race -- but that another split ticket is still in the cards. On Thursday, Cooper said Walz's appeal might be able to change that.

"He's the kind of guy that all the governors like to be with," Cooper said.

Cooper and Walz have worked alongside one another before, including during Cooper's time as chair of the Democratic Governor's Association. He told ABC11 that he knows first-hand the kind of qualities he brings to a campaign.

"Gov. Tim Walz is an extraordinary leader. I've worked with him over the years. I've seen his ability to make strong executive decisions," Cooper said.

ALSO SEE | Board of Elections opens investigation into voter registration forms found on Raleigh sidewalk

When asked about Elon University polling data showing that the Harris/Walz ticket was running behind Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein, Cooper said he has faith in Walz's ability to create broad appeal in North Carolina.

"I do think that Gov. Walz will add to this ticket. I think he's a good complement to her with his executive experience," Cooper said.

Political experts say that complement will have to come from Walz's ability to connect with non-coastal and non-urban voters in North Carolina and similar states.

"He can talk like he's not from New York City or San Francisco, California. I mean, he speaks in the language that Democrats have typically had trouble speaking," said David McLennan, political science professor at Meredith College.

McLennan said any vice presidential candidate will be limited in their sway, but that events such as Thursday's fundraiser set an important stage.

"Walz and Harris and through their frequent visits to North Carolina and going to different places in North Carolina, really try to help that turnout machine," he said.