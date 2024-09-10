New exhibits honor 9/11 victims at Airborne & Special Operations Museum in 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Airborne & Special Operations Museum has new exhibits installed for 9/11. One of those installations is its Field of Honor on its parade field--now in its 17th year.

Each flag represents a soldier who lost their life serving the country. Some flags honor those lost because of September 11.

"We also honor their family members, their battle buddies. Anyone who has supported the military over the years," said Renee Lane, the executive director of the museum's foundation.

The installation stays up through Veterans Day and is organized by the Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation and the Cool Spring Downtown District.

"Opening it on 9/11 and closing it off as a bookend with Veteran's Day, really is a great tribute to the men and women who have served our country, who have given their life for our country and who continue to serve," Lane said.

There are relics specifically from 9/11 inside the museum, including a memorial quilt sewn right after the attacks by a community group in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area.

"This was a healing project for them," Lane said. "The quilt measures 20 feet by 30 feet. So it is very large and contains over 3,000 small U.S. flags that represent those who were lost in the 9/11 attacks."

The museum also has pieces of the World Trade Center and a piece of granite from the Pentagon.

Lane said the exhibits on display move her every time she sees them.

"As a former military spouse, and my husband is now retired from the military, it brings us great joy to see so many people honored and remembered here."