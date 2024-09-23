6 North Carolina schools, including 3 from central NC named 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six North Carolina schools are among 356 being recognized across the nation for educational achievement with the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award.

They include Immaculata Catholic School in Durham, Willow Springs Elementary, and Rock Ridge Elementary in Wilson.

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation's students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child."

Schools get a National Blue Ribbon School award flag to display in a school's entryway or on a flagpole as a "widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning."

Willow Springs is planning a celebration for Friday.

The other North Carolina schools that were honored were Martin L. Nesbitt, Jr. Discovery Academy in Asheville, Hope Middle School in Greenville, and McDowell Early College in Marion.