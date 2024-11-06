Rachel Hunt projected to be North Carolina's next lieutenant governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Sen. Rachel Hunt, a first-term Democratic state senator is projected to become North Carolina's next lieutenant governor.

Hunt, who represents the 42nd district, has strong North Carolina political bloodlines -- her father is Jim Hunt, the longest-serving governor in North Carolina history, with terms from 1977-1985 and again from 1993-2001.

With all precincts reporting, Hunt led Republican challenger Hal Weatherman, a longtime political strategist.

She previously served two terms in the state House of Representatives, winning the seat in 2018 and 2020.

Hunt, a lawyer, said during the campaign that she was running "to get us back on track, fight for our basic freedoms, create safer communities, and make our education system the best it can be."

Her stated priorities include investing in public schools, expanding access to health care, and helping local businesses succeed.

