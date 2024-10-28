Visitors experience new entertainment, rides at 2024 NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews, Monday, will dismantle all of the rides, games and food stands on the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The gates of the 2024 State Fair closed at 11 p.m. on Sunday after being open for just over a week.

The most recent data showed it was on pace to be an above-average year. Through Saturday, there were 85,000 more attendees compared to 2023.

Fairgoers enjoyed a variety of new entertainment alongside popular returning acts and two exciting new amusement rides: a gigantic 210-foot slide and a 130-foot Candy Adventure Fun House.

There was also a strolling piano that moved around the fairgrounds during performances. The pianist took requests to play and sing popular songs, ranging from classic rock to Disney favorites.

72 new food options were added for visitors to try.

The North Carolina State Fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 27.

