Republican VP nominee JD Vance to hold town hall meeting in Greensboro

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 1:39PM
JD Vance in Greensboro on Thursday for town hall meeting
It's just the latest stop to the battleground state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Republican Vice Presidential nominee, JD Vance, is returning to our state for a town hall event.

He'll be in Greensboro on Thursday.

The appearance by the Ohio senator comes after his running mate, former President Donald Trump held a town-hall campaign event in Fayetteville this past Friday.

Vance has made multiple visits to NC since becoming the nominee for vice president on the Republican side of the ticket.

NC is considered by many to be a battleground state when in this year's election in November.

