The Soccer Tournament releases programming for its fan festival experience

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Soccer Tournament returns to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary starting June 5.

This year's event will feature a fan festival experience called "TST Around the World."

The festival will include food and drinks from the hometown of the teams participating in the tournament. There will also be autograph sessions, a flyover, youth soccer clinics and live music.

Take a look at the schedule:

Food and Drink

Food and drink options from countries represented on this year's TST field, including Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and the Caribbean Islands. Among them is German club Borussia Dortmund's partnership with the Wandering Wolf Food Truck to serve German bratwurst and beer.

Air Force Base Perform Flyover

Airmen from the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro will perform two F-15E flyovers during TST. The first flyover will take place on the morning of Wednesday, June 5 and the second will be before the start of the championship doubleheader on Monday, June 10.

The Pat McAfee Show

The Pat McAfee Show will be broadcast live from field three on ESPN on Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

ESPN personality Pat McAfee plans to enter a team and will play in The Soccer Tournament, which will be played in June at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Autograph Signings

Professional soccer players Georgios Karagounis and Lucio are signing autographs on July 7 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Serie A stand.

Those interested can buy tickets for The Soccer Tournament here.

The Soccer Tournament is the 7v7 world championship. There are 48 teams in the men's tournament, and 8 in the women's. The winner receives a $1 million prize.