NC lawmakers react to President Biden's new executive order on immigration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina lawmakers reacted to President Biden's executive order addressing immigration at the southern border.

The new order created a rule that will turn away migrants seeking asylum after there have been seven consecutive days of over 2,500 encounters. The United States would begin accepting asylum-seekers again after two straight weeks of less than 1,500 encounters.

Biden spoke from the White House about the new measure, which his administration said will accomplish immigration reform that lawmakers have been unable to deliver.

Immigration reform has become a major campaign issue ahead of November's elections. Both parties are blaming each other for a lack of movement regarding legislation.

"The problem we face here is if you look at the polling, voters say Trump would be better for immigration," Rep. Wiley Nickel said. "So, he's winning in the polls on this issue. That's why they're not going to do anything. He wants pain and suffering. He wants things to get worse, so he can campaign on it."

The NCGOP criticized the president's executive order, writing in part:

"This cynical ploy is an insult to the American people who have long recognized that his open border has made our nation less safe than it was under President Trump."

