DPAC Rising Star Awards winners headed to Jimmy Awards competition in NY

Josiah Jennings from Hillside High School and Carmen Dubon from Weaver Academy won Best Actor and Best Actress.

Josiah Jennings from Hillside High School and Carmen Dubon from Weaver Academy won Best Actor and Best Actress.

Josiah Jennings from Hillside High School and Carmen Dubon from Weaver Academy won Best Actor and Best Actress.

Josiah Jennings from Hillside High School and Carmen Dubon from Weaver Academy won Best Actor and Best Actress.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two local high school students will represent North Carolina at this year's Jimmy Awards after winning Best Actor and Best Actress at the 2025 DPAC Rising Star Awards.

Josiah Jennings from Hillside High School and Carmen Sophia Dubon from Weaver Academy won scholarships and a trip to New York to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards also known the Jimmy Awards.

The DPAC Rising Star Awards celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre, by focusing attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students.

This regional competition is open to high school musical theatre productions and musical theatre students in Central North Carolina.

"What an awesome year for The DPAC Rising Star Awards!" said Megan Rindoks, DPAC's director of community engagement.

"We had students involved both on and off the stage, handling lighting design, wardrobe and props, stage management, and more. We also had twenty incredibly talented Finalists deliver stellar performances on the DPAC stage."

This year's Jimmy Awards take place on Sunday.

