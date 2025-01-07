3 Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools were under 'secure status' due to nearby police activity

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro were under "secure mode" for several hours Tuesday due to police activity.

According to the Carrboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between two vehicles involving a reported firearm on Smith Level Road around 10 a.m. It was then determined that the suspect was on foot near Carrboro High School.

"Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area were put on a soft lockdown," Chief of Police Chris Atack said.

Frank Porter Graham Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School and Carrboro High School were under "secure mode." This means classes will continue as normal indoors, but the doors are locked to the outside.

All three schools have resumed normal operations.

"No suspects are in custody currently. We do not believe that there is a current threat to the community," Atack said.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

More information will be released when appropriate, Carrboro PD said.