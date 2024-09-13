3 people facing multiple charges accused of illegal drug sales in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are facing multiple charges after authorities said they received complaints about illegal drug sales in Johnston County.

Officials said the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division and the Smithfield Police Department obtained search warrants for Mr. Smoke & Vape at 1547 East Market Street in Smithfield.

During the search, authorities said ALE agents seized over 11 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, one rifle, one handgun, and cash.

Co-owners of Mr. Smoke & Vape, Wail Jamal Ahmed Al Saidi, 21, of Clinton, and Taher Ahmed Al Lahabi, 48, of Clayton, were both charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, felony possession of marijuana, possess With Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, felony maintain a store for keeping and selling controlled substances, felony conspiracy to sell marijuana, and Marijuana paraphernalia.

Authorities also charged Edwin Tyler Lusk, 19, of Smithfield who is an employee at Mr. Smoke & Vape. he is charged with felony possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

