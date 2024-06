37th annual HBCU Scholarship Banquet being held in Durham

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- This year's HBCU Scholarship Banquet will take place on June 19.

The event beings at 7 p.m. at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel at Research Triangle Park.

Keynote speaker for this year's event will be Dr. Karrie G. Dixon who was just named as the new chancellor of NCCU.