Child, 3 others injured after car hits pedestrians following Apex July 4 celebration

All involved in the incident had attended the Apex fireworks and drone show earlier, according to authorities.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four pedestrians were injured, including a child, when a car struck them Thursday night as they were leaving an Apex Independence Day celebration.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on at the Food Lion on Old Raleigh Road.

The Apex Police Department reported that a child was seriously injured. The other three victims, all adults, sustained minor injuries

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not intoxicated, according to authorities. All those involved had attended the Apex fireworks and drone show earlier.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

