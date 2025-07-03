Mother charged in connection with fire that killed 1-year-old, 4-year-old in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 34-year-old mother was arrested and charged on Thursday after police said she left two children unattended in her apartment when a fire occurred, killing them.

Raleigh police said the incident happened on Monday morning in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court. Emergency crews responded to a house fire where they found a 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, who were inside the home during the fire.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Police said an investigation found that the children's mother, Rodreika Porter, left the children unattended in her apartment when the fire broke out.

Porter was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of felony child neglect inflicting serious bodily injury.

