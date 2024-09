2 children injured after apartment fire in Raleigh, fire department says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were injured Sunday morning after a fire in a Raleigh apartment.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the 1800 block of Cantwell Court. Raleigh Fire Department said crews responded to a cardiac arrest call.

They found a fire that erupted in the kitchen and quickly extinguished.

A 1-year-old and a 4-year-old were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The mother of the children was also inside the apartment at the time of the fire. She didn't report any injuries.