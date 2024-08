4 people, pet cat displaced after Cumberland County fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were displaced after a fire at a home in Cumberland County on Sunday.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Frontier Drive. When emergency crews arrived they found smoke coming from the front of the home.

A cat was also rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries.