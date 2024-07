4 Quarters Basketball Camp taking place in Durham

The camp is July 15-19 at Southern Durham High School.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Using basketball to give important life lessons.

That's the goal of the upcoming 4 Quarters Basketball and Life Skills Camp in Durham.

Registration is still open.