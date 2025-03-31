Deadly crash involving driver fixing car causes major backup on I-40 W

Lanes were closed for a few hours until the investigation was finished.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was hit and killed after getting hit by a car on I-40 W Monday morning as he was fixing a flat tire.

It happened between Rocky Quarry and Hammond Road.

Between 5:55-6:05 a.m., 48-year-old Jose Abel Vasquez was working on his car on the right-hand shoulder of I-40W.

A preliminary investigation revealed Vasquez was changing a flat tire on the right shoulder when a different car hit him. That vehicle then left the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. No witnesses have been identified.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335.

Several lanes were closed until the investigation is finished, causing a major backup on the interstate. All lanes reopened around 10 a.m.