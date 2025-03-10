Man accused of killing Ricardo Cardenas in possible road rage incident due in court

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting on I-40 in Wake County is due in court .

The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Josue Alejandro Quintanilla-Reyes was found hours after the shooting last Friday that killed 35-year-old Ricardo Baez Cardenas.

Deputies said Reyes was arrested and charged with murder.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 East near N. Harrison Avenue. The Raleigh Police Department Watch Commander confirmed it was a car-to-car shooting.

When Wake County deputies arrived, they found a vehicle on the side of the road and the driver inside, who was injured. Deputies say the person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead late Friday afternoon.

Cardenas' family tells ABC11 he was a father of two children and was on his way to work when he was shot. They also said that "they want people to be safe on the roads because this could happen to anyone." The family asked for anonymity because the shooter is still out there.

The Wake County Sheriff's office has not confirmed the motive behind the shooting, however, it is a suspected case of road rage.