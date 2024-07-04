25 people across Triangle became U.S. citizens, voting top of mind: 'Make my voice heard'

Voting was top of mind for 25 people in the Triangle who attended the naturalization ceremony on Independence Day in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vishesh Nayyar was born and raised in India, but he celebrated Independence Day by becoming a U.S. citizen. He has called this country home for 21 years and is most excited about being able to vote.

"I'd like to be able to vote and make my voice be heard," said Nayyar. "Your vote and the leadership you put in place has an impact on society and therefore, eventually your family."

This presidential election will be special because he and his wife Maya Nayyar will head to the polls together.

"He follows politics closely. It will be really special to participate in that day together and to have him be able to express his vote for the first time," Maya said.

The couple's 2-year-old son Brij was decked out in red, white and blue. He didn't quite understand what today meant to his dad, but the hope is that one day he will.

"There's certain things you have to fight for: freedom, liberty, and justice," said Nayyar. "He was born into it. I was not."

Nayyar was among 25 people who represented 19 nationalities that became U.S. citizens Thursday. They took their oaths together as excitement on the Historic State Capitol lawn showed around them. The Daughters of the American Revolution passed out American flags and registered people to vote.

"People fought hard to get us to vote," said Christy McCarley, who attended the naturalization ceremony."For women and people of color."

Voting was top of mind for many like McCarly who stumbled upon the ceremony and watched.

"Why not? I've seen one before. It's exciting and happy," McCarley said.

It was especially happy for the Nayyars who are preparing to welcome a little girl to their family next month. She will have parents who are proud U.S. citizens.

"It's a wonderful process we have in this country..naturalization," said Maya.

