In Garner, residents express hope amid political divide on eve of July 4: 'No negativity today'

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- As hundreds flocked to Garner's Lake Benson Park on Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day one night early, everyone who spoke with ABC11 expressed a level of hope and optimism for the country's future.

Amid heightening political division and concerns raised following last week's Presidential Debate, seen by most as a debacle for President Joe Biden, people in Garner took the opportunity to come together Wednesday and celebrate America's birthday, putting any political tension on hold for the night.

As children played football and families laid out blankets to watch the fireworks, there was no evidence of division.

"At the end of the day, we're all Americans and we all should come as one," said Felix Almanta, who is just getting back from serving at Fort Jackson, and spent the evening at Garner's Fourth of July celebration.

"With so much division in the country, I think it's really important that we focus on the smaller communities, you know the places where we grew up, you know being born and raised in Garner, coming out here and reminding ourselves why we love this beautiful country," another attendee, Justice Lacewell said.

Another added: "Stay positive, no negativity today."

The event featured food trucks, fireworks, and a performance by the Bull City Syndicate and The North Carolina Symphony.

As another attendee put it: "The best thing to do is just love on others."

