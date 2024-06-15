5 juveniles facing charges in connection with stolen vehicle case, police say

Police said the stolen vehicle was spotted at a grocery store in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five juveniles are facing charges after Cary police said they stole a vehicle in Durham.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle near a Publix grocery store with all five juveniles inside.

The juveniles then ran away from the vehicle and into the store. Police said one juvenile had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital after possibly ingesting something.

The other four juveniles were taken into custody by the Cary Police Department and were later released to their parents.

Police said charges are pending in this case.