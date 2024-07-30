5 people rescued during kayak trip on Cape Fear River

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the third consecutive day, kayakers had to be rescued from the swift-moving current in the Cape Fear River.

First responders were called to the scene in Lillington about 3 p.m. Tuesday after five people who were part of a kayaking tour fell into the water.

The Cape Fear River is running very high right now because of all the recent rain.

On Monday, a Moore County man who was on a church trip also had to be rescued after his kayak tipped over.

And on Sunday, crews had to rescue four people.

Luckily, no one was hurt in any of these incidents.

