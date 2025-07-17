5 Raleigh churches targeted in weekend car break-ins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged an uptick in car break-ins after a string of them this past weekend.

Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh is one of the five churches targeted during that time.

"There's oftentimes like this where, you know, it seems senseless and in a way, it kind of is," the Rev. Kevin Quick said of the incidents at his church.

"We were having our worship service celebrating our youth at 10 this past Sunday, and two cars that were at completely different ends of the parking lot were broken into," he said.

Raleigh police are looking for two people they said they believe were going around to churches and breaking into cars

"We had a little bit of a crime trend happen in Raleigh where we had at least 25 vehicles broken into five different locations. Places of worship in a lot of these locations happened in the western part of Raleigh and our northwest and southwest district," said Lt David Davis

At Quick's church, he said, "Neither one of them had anything stolen or could be stolen, thankfully."

However, of the 25 cars broken into across Raleigh, there were two firearms, several credit cards, and $2,000 cash taken.

"The vehicles were, the windows were smashed out of the vehicles," RPD said. "Some vehicles were left unlocked and they were able to access the vehicles, but they weren't they were spending a lot of time in the vehicles."

Police are working to find a suspect who was in a black Infiniti sedan. Quick was hopeful this Sunday's service wouldn't have the same fate.

"It's a good reminder that while we're in the sacred space. We are living in this broken world, and that there's a lot of bad things going on just right outside our walls," Quick said. "And we don't isolate ourselves from worship, but rather, worship is a time for us to reinvigorate ourselves so that the other six-and-a-half days of the week, we're able to go and be the people that God has called us to be."

Police want to remind you to make sure you always lock your doors and never leave important items in your car.

