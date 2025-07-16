New Raleigh ordinance prohibits loitering, panhandling on roads and medians

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are new rules in Raleigh taking aim at potentially dangerous behavior on busy streets.

Earlier this month, city leaders passed an ordinance that updates the city policy on loitering on medians and in traffic, while also specifically targeting panhandling in the street. That ordinance, which was approved by the council and the mayor on July 1, states: "No person shall stand, sit, or loiter in the right-of-way of any streets in the City, including on any median or median strip in a manner that impedes the normal movement of traffic."

It also adds a new paragraph to another section of the city code prohibiting "approaching a motor vehicle for the purpose of soliciting contributions".

More generally, panhandling must be approved by permit in Wake County.

ABC11 spoke with a business along New Bern Avenue about the new rules, which will go into effect on Nov. 1.

"I think it's going to be something that's going to be difficult to regulate. Like I said, are there people that are in the median and ask for money? Yes. But there are also plenty of people also just trying to get point A to point B that may walk through the median," said Jonathan Harward, a pharmacist at Josef's Pharmacy.

In 2024, there were dozens of complaints for panhandling filed with the Raleigh Police Department in southeast Raleigh.

"I certainly understand what the city's trying to do, but I think it's very nuanced and it's it's going to be a hard process no matter what," Harward said.

The City and Raleigh Police have dedicated new resources in recent years to handle complaints about people experiencing homelessness and providing compassionate service to those people. That includes RPD's ACORNS unit, which is made up of officers as well as social workers.

On Wednesday, RPD addressed the changes in a statement, saying:

"Panhandling is permitted in Raleigh. A new ordinance, set to take effect in November, prioritizes the safety of our community members. This new ordinance regulates any activity taking place in the median or right-of-way. While the Raleigh Police Department will enforce city ordinances, our primary focus remains on education and safety before taking any enforcement action."

ABC11 also spoke with Mayor Janet Cowell, who said it can be challenging balancing a compassionate approach to homelessness with public safety.

"I think we're trying to protect rights, but then also protect the safety of the entire community. Both the individuals actually panhandling, but also pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers, anyone that is out there in the traffic of a big, congested city," Cowell said.

Cowell said that panhandling is a protected right, but they're trying to eliminate dangerous situations on busy streets. She also confirmed new signage will be going up in the coming months as part of the city's efforts to educate first and then enforce.

