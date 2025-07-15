Raleigh woman charged with DWI in crash that closed popular North Hills restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested a woman in connection with a crash that forced a North Hills restaurant to shut down during the weekend.

Leigh Anna Gillila Ligon, 55, of Raleigh, is facing a Driving While Impaired charge after she allegedly drove her car through the front of Cucciolo Terrazza on Saturday night.

The car destroyed a window and ceiling tiles, dented the hood system in the kitchen, and damaged a gas line of the popular Italian restaurant at 4200 Six Forks Road.

No one was hurt, and as of Monday, the gas line has been repaired.

Owner Jimmy Kim said he was optimistic that the restaurant could reopen as early as this week as long as no structural damage was found.

Police said no further charges against Ligon are anticipated, but the incident remains under investigation.

