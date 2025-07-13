Popular Italian restaurant in Raleigh closes after car crashes into building

24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Sunday, July 13, 2025 11:19AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular Raleigh restaurant is closing it's doors after a car crash into the business.

Cucciolo Terrazza shared on social media Saturday that they are "heartbroken" after a vehicle crashed into the side of their building, causing serious damage to the kitchen and gas line. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The italian restaurant added: "We're incredibly grateful for your support and understanding during this time. We'll keep you updated as we learn more about our reopening timeline."

Cucciolo Terrazza is located on Six Forks Rd in the North Hills district.

