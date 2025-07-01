6 detained after shots fired into southeast Raleigh building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people were detained as part of a shooting investigation Monday night, Raleigh Police said.

Shots were fired on Carmen Court in southeast Raleigh. Police said shots were fired into a building.

So far, it appears there were no injuries, police said.

Officers are actively investigating at the scene. RPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police did to specify whether the building struck was a home or some other structure in the heavily residential neighborhood.

ABC11's Sean Coffey contributed.