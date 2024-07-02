6 Raleigh men indicted for kidnapping and robbery conspiracy

They allegedly attached a GPS device to the victim's car to track and target him.

They allegedly attached a GPS device to the victim's car to track and target him.

They allegedly attached a GPS device to the victim's car to track and target him.

They allegedly attached a GPS device to the victim's car to track and target him.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six Raleigh men were indicted for kidnapping and robbery, among other charges.

According to the indictment, Mario Scott, 21; Tyferia Shakur Sherrod, 23; Donta Lamont Bush Jr., 24; Hasheem Langston, 23; Quest Jaquan Davis, 29; and Deivon Jalil Spidle, 22 attached a GPS device to the victim's car to track and target him.

On January 15, they confronted the victim and held him a gunpoint, stealing jewelry and cash. The victim was then forced into another vehicle; the men proceeded to drive him to other locations in Wendell and Knightdale, trying to force the victim to get family members to give them money.

During the kidnapping, the six tied the victim's hands and feet with duct tape, as well as putting a trash bag over his head. The indictment said when family members did not give additional money, the man was told he would be killed.

The victim fought one of the six men and escaped from a moving vehicle. One of the six then shot the victim as he escaped.

According to the indictment, Scott, Sherrod, Bush Jr., Langston, Davis, and Spidle are charged with kidnapping, robbery, use of a firearm during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Davis and Spidle were also charged with separate gun and drug offenses.

If convicted, all six individuals could face a potential life sentence in prison.

This indictment results from the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) initiative, which helps identify and address significant drivers of violent crime. Since its inception in 2022, 63 cases have been indicted on federal charges.

SEE ALSO | Rural Wendell community seeks more precautions following shooting that killed woman