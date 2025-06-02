61-year-old man charged in connection with stabbing, 2024 crime in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 61-year-old man is facing several charges after police said he stabbed a man in Raleigh.

Police said Willie Lee Garrett was arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that happened on Sunday afternoon in the 6700 block of Magnolia Court. A man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities also said Garret was charged in connection with a previous incident from 2024.

He is charged with assault with a deadly with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and with misdemeanor Larceny from July 2024.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919)-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

