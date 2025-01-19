67-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Johnston County, juvenile in custody

WILSON'S MILLS (WTVD) -- A juvenile was charged after deputies said he robbed a 67-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Fire Department Road in Wilson's Mills city limits. Police said a 67-year-old woman was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who took her purse and drove away with her vehicle.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a short time later deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person about 10 miles away. Deputies said a juvenile matching the description of the robbery suspect was seen walking along Highway 39 North near Batten Pond Road.

Authorities said the juvenile was in possession of one of the items stolen from the woman, and the stolen vehicle was involved in an accident 50 yards away.

Wilson's Mills Police charged the juvenile with robbery with a dangerous weapon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the juvenile is also facing multiple charges in connection with the crash. They are being held at the juvenile detention center in Wake County.

No injuries were reported in the robbery or crash.

