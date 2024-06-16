7 arrested in connection to human trafficking in Cumberland County

Detectives targeted the area of Eastern Boulevard and Gillespie Street because of the high volume of unlawful activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven men were arrested Friday in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Cumberland County.

With assistance from Manna Church, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit apprehended people seeking sexual services from prostitutes in Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

The following were arrested for solicitation of prostitution:

Nico Treman Wilson, 28, of Winston-Salem is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $1000.00 secure bond

Stevie Junior Oxendine, 52, of Shannon is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500.00 secure bond

Corey Stefon Brown, 30, of Lumberton is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500.00 secure bond

Darryl Leroy McCoy, 39, of Fayetteville is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500.00 secure bond

Terence Mario Smith, 43, of Fayetteville is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500.00 secure bond

Steven Lee Ivey, 45, of Saint Pauls was released with a $500 secure bond

Ricky Wayne Bernard, 40, of Fayetteville was released with a promise to appear

All seven offenders' first appearances are set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Human trafficking must be stopped, and we need your help to end it. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910)323-1500 for assistance. To remain anonymous, please contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' Information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org,completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app, which is available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in Google Play.