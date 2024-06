75-year-old man killed, hit by a car in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a car Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., Billie Wise, dressed in black clothing, walked west from the wood line toward Barwell Road. Investigators said Wise stumbled into the northbound lane when a 2011 Honda Pilot passing by hit him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.