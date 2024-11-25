I-87 South lanes near Raleigh at Exit 9 close due to crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes on I-87 South near Raleigh Monday are closed due to a crash.

The crash happened near Exit 9 (Smithfield Road) around 7:30 a.m. All three lanes are closed, according to DriveNC.gov.

Images from the DOT camera showed crews working to extinguish a fire around 7:40 a.m.

North Carolina Department of Transportation

The road is expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.

Motorists should seek alternate routes and follow the directions of scene personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream.