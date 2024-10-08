What to know if interested in a career with Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Are you job hunting or ready for a career change? Here's a chance to serve the public.

The Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center is offering new job opportunities.

The center is hiring call takers and telecommunicators, which includes answering incoming emergency, non-emergency, and administrative calls.

There will be virtual information sessions throughout the month beginning this Saturday.

Applications are due by Sunday, October 20.

Here are some things to know about the emergency communication center:

According to its website, the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center, also known as Raleigh-Wake 9-1-1, answers emergency and non-emergency calls for service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and dispatches the appropriate help. The professional staff is dedicated to providing quality service not only to our citizens but also to the first responders that we serve.

The center provides dispatching and centralized communications for four EMS agencies, eight law enforcement agencies, and 20 fire departments, serving more than one million residents in an area of 860 miles. The 9-1-1 Center employs a highly trained staff using the latest in technology in order to maintain our high commitment to public safety.

