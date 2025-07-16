988 suicide hotline marks three years, option for LGBTQ+ youth ends July 17

More resources are being added so people can get instant care at any time of the day.

More resources are being added so people can get instant care at any time of the day.

More resources are being added so people can get instant care at any time of the day.

More resources are being added so people can get instant care at any time of the day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is celebrating strides made during the last three years with the 988 suicide hotline, and a spokesperson said more resources are being added so people can get instant care at any time of the day.

ABC11 toured North Carolina's 988 Call Center in Greenville.

Data showed that between June 2024 and May of this year, more than 11,000 calls, texts, or chats were placed every month.

The NCDHHS says a recent survey found that 90% of users find the service valuable in their community, and 33% said the hotline saved their life or a loved one.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people between 10 and 14 years old.

The NCDHHS has made significant investments in the last few years to support mental and behavioral health.

ABC11 asked NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai how the efforts could be affected by the recent passage of the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

The department estimated that North Carolina will lose about $50 billion in a variety of ways during the next 10 years.

"Right now, we're going to do everything we can to preserve the progress that we've made -- everything from getting more providers in the network, getting more access to individuals in 988 suicide line, some of the work we've done in schools and communities," said Sangvai.

The 988 suicide hotline started in September 2022 as a pilot program, specifically to address the needs of LGBTQ+ Americans younger than 25.

Starting July 17, the Press 3 option, which connects callers to counselors trained in LGBTQ+ issues, is being eliminated.

The Trump Administration said the hotline will focus on serving all who seek help.

The NCDHHS said LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide as their peers.

LGBT Center of Raleigh Executive Director Kori Hennessey worries youth might now shy away from using the service.

"There are very few places, in North Carolina speaking, that are trained and understanding how to work with the community and the particular challenges the community goes through," said Henessey. "(If) there's no outward support or visible support in this, (someone might think) this is not a resource for me and this is not something I'm going to turn to."