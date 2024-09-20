ABC11 Game of the Week | Unbeaten Vance County travels to Southern Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Week 5 of the high school football season and Vance County (4-0) at Southern Durham (3-1) is the ABC11 Game of the Week.

The visiting Vipers are coming in undefeated and that's just fine with Spartans head coach Darius Robinson.

"Our out-of-conference was a tough conference schedule," Robinson said. "We came out of that 3-1 and you know, to know that Vance was going to do what they did at this point was something we was looking forward to, so it's going to be fun tonight."

A win would make it more fun, and Robinson said attention to detail would be important.

"Taking care of the little things, discipline, being accountable, taking care of the responsibilities, holding on the football. Blocking, tackling, making sure that we line up right," Robinson told ABC11. "All the things that a lot of people that may be fans don't think about, those are the things that help you win the game."

It is truly, truly what we work hard for," Robinson said "We set our season up for eight seasons, so we are actually in season six, which is our conference. And when our conference foe is undefeated, which is definitely, definitely a good thing for us in the conference as well as what we worked hard for, which is to get to this point."

Other notable games include Cleveland (3-0) at Corinth Holders (3-0), South Garner (1-1) at Garner (2-1), Millbrook (3-0) at Sanderson (3-1), and Wake Forest (1-3) at Leesville Road (4-0).

