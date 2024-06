Annual NC Fatherhood Conference taking place in Raleigh

The event features a full day of recognizing and celebrating fathers and father-figures in the community.

The event features a full day of recognizing and celebrating fathers and father-figures in the community.

The event features a full day of recognizing and celebrating fathers and father-figures in the community.

The event features a full day of recognizing and celebrating fathers and father-figures in the community.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Fatherhood Conference features a full day of recognizing and celebrating fathers and father-figures in the community.

There will be fatherhood workshops and guest speakers.

It's this Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Life Enrichment Center on Tarheel club road in Raleigh.