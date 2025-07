ABC11 Together Perspectives for July: Stop Summer Hunger, Tools4Schools and Jimmy Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for July features:

Stop Summer Hunger

For every dollar donated The Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina can source and distribute ten meals

Tools4Schools

The Annual Tools for Schools supply drive is underway to provide classroom materials for Wake County teachers

Jimmy Awards

Two North Carolina musical theatre students represent state in national competition