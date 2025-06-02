Help stop summer hunger for kids and families in central, eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This summer, families experiencing food insecurity are preparing for a challenging season. Without access to school-provided meals like breakfast and lunch, parents and caregivers must bridge a significant gap, often providing at least 10 additional meals per child each week.

According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, the demand for food assistance is at its highest level in two decades. New research shows that more than 607,000 people across the region are currently food insecure, an increase of nearly 47,000 from last year.

This growing demand comes as key federal nutrition programs are being impacted, intensifying pressures on households struggling to keep food on the table during the summer months.

Ways You Can Help Stop Summer Hunger

Donate - Every gift makes a difference. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can source and distribute enough food for five meals. But now through July 31, donations will be matched! Thanks to the Food Bank's network of partners, each $1 provides 10 meals for local families.

Volunteer - Make a hands-on impact. One volunteer can sort and pack enough food to provide over 160 meals to neighbors in need!



Resources for Families While School is Out

ABC11 is proud to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and its mission to Stop Summer Hunger. To find out more visit stopsummerhunger.org.