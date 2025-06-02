24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Help stop summer hunger for kids and families in central, eastern North Carolina

ByMichelle Young WTVD logo
Monday, June 2, 2025 10:28PM
This summer, families experiencing food insecurity are preparing for a challenging season.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This summer, families experiencing food insecurity are preparing for a challenging season. Without access to school-provided meals like breakfast and lunch, parents and caregivers must bridge a significant gap, often providing at least 10 additional meals per child each week.

According to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, the demand for food assistance is at its highest level in two decades. New research shows that more than 607,000 people across the region are currently food insecure, an increase of nearly 47,000 from last year.

This growing demand comes as key federal nutrition programs are being impacted, intensifying pressures on households struggling to keep food on the table during the summer months.

Ways You Can Help Stop Summer Hunger

Donate - Every gift makes a difference. For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can source and distribute enough food for five meals. But now through July 31, donations will be matched! Thanks to the Food Bank's network of partners, each $1 provides 10 meals for local families.

Volunteer - Make a hands-on impact. One volunteer can sort and pack enough food to provide over 160 meals to neighbors in need!


Resources for Families While School is Out

  • Kids Summer Meals (Summer Food Service Program) : Free meals and enrichment activities for kids and teens are offered at community centers, libraries, summer camps, and faith-based sites.
  • SUN Bucks Program : This program offers extra grocery funds to families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.
  • No-Cost Pop-Up Markets : The Food Bank delivers seasonal produce and pantry staples directly to high-need communities.
  • FoodFinder : An online tool to help locate nearby meal sites and food resources.

ABC11 is proud to partner with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and its mission to Stop Summer Hunger. To find out more visit stopsummerhunger.org.

