Butner vape shop owner charged, arrested for allegedly selling to middle schoolers

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of a Butner vape shop was arrested for allegedly selling to middle schoolers.

Abdulghani Abdo Mohamed Alashmaly, who owns Butner Tobacco and Vape on Central Avenue, faces multiple criminal charges, including five felonies.

The investigation began after the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) received a tip that students from Butner-Stem Middle School had purchased Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vapes and vape cartridges from Alashmaly's shop, which is located across the street from the school.

Several vape cartridges were also found on campus.

During the investigation, ALE also determined the Delta9 products from Butner Tobacco and Vape had over 0.3 % THC. This makes the products illegal to possess and sell.

36-year-old Alashmaly of Kenansville has been charged with:

Felony-Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, 90-95(A)

Felony-Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, 90-95(A)(1)

Felony-Manufacture/Sell /Deliver/Possess Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of aschool, (Two counts-- 90-95(E)(8)

Misdemeanor- Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia, 90-113.22A

Misdemeanor-Possess Drug Paraphernalia, 90-113.22

Felony-Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place Controlled Substances, 90-108(A)(7)

EDITOR'S NOTE: Featured video is from the story, 'NC lawmakers to introduce vaping legislation'

