NC lawmakers to introduce vaping legislation

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new, bipartisan push to crack down on vaping and tobacco use among teens.

A group of lawmakers will unveil a bill they say will protect young kids across the state.

The FDA reports 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products with E-cigarettes being the commonly used product.

Reports also show 95% of vaping and tobacco use begins before age 21 sometimes as young as nine or 10.

This new bill aims to raise the legal sales age of tobacco products to age 21 and to require a tobacco retail sales permit.

The bill would be called Solly's law to honor the boy who died from vaping.

"Solly" Wynn was a high school football player and was only 15 years old when he died of complications of vaping.

This bill is expected to be introduced later this morning.

The introduction of the vaping bill follows the introduction of a new proposed concealed carry bill and a bill over DEI hiring.