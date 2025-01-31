24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Arrests imminent after warrant searches at 7 Moore County vape shops, sheriff says

Friday, January 31, 2025 9:28PM
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants at seven vape stores across the county after an extensive investigation, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

The investigation began after multiple complaints alleging the illegal sale of vape products to minors, reports of minors having overdose episodes related to vape consumption, and the sale of products exceeding the legal limit of 0.3% Delta-9 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), Fields said.

The warrants were executed Thursday at these shops:

  • R&R 2 Tobacco & Vape - 151 NC Highway 705, Robbins

  • Circle H 2 - 401 Monroe St., Carthage

  • Up In Smoke Vape Shop - 805 Monroe St., Carthage

  • The Island Smoke Shop & Lounge #1 - 280 Turner St,, Southern Pines

  • The Island Smoke Shop & Lounge #2 - 1701 North Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen

  • The Island Smoke Shop & Lounge #3 - 735 South Bennett St., Southern Pines

  • Tobacco CBD & Vape - 140 North Walnut St., Pinebluff

The Robbins Police Department, Southern Pines Police Department, Aberdeen Police Department, Pinebluff Police Department, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), also assisted in carrying out search warrants.

Fields said multiple people are expected to soon face charges.

No other details were immediately released. Field said the investigation remains ongoing.

