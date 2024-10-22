Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies

Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road.

Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies

Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road.

Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road.

Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man who ran from deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 49-year-old Kevin Nichols when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road, southwest of Raleigh.

Nichols was wanted by authorities in Caldwell County for violating a domestic violence protection order. There is no known threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

Nichols was described as approximately 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.

No other details were immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood