Active search underway for man who ran from Wake County deputies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man who ran from deputies on Tuesday.
Deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 49-year-old Kevin Nichols when he ran from a home on Graham Newton Road, southwest of Raleigh.
Nichols was wanted by authorities in Caldwell County for violating a domestic violence protection order. There is no known threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.
Nichols was described as approximately 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short-sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.
No other details were immediately released.
